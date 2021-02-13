Narrow escape for 51 passengers as bus rams into parked lorry

Kurnool: As many as 51 passengers in Mantralayam bound Karnataka state Airavat bus has a narrow escape when it rammed into a parked lorry near Mantralayam in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to Mantralayam Circle Inspector Krishnaiah, a lorry loaded with stone slabs was heading to Kowthalam from Berhamcherla. When the lorry reached on the outskirts of Mantralayam in the wee hours, one of the lorries tyre burst and the driver parked the vehicle on left side of road to replace the tyre.

At around 5.00 am, the Karnataka bus coming from Mysore to Mantralayam reportedly rammed into the roadside parked lorry near Ayyappa Swamy temple in Mantralayam, said the Circle Inspector.

At the time of the incident, the bus was carrying 51 passengers including two drivers. In the incident, one bus driver and a passenger sustained grievous injuries and six more passengers suffered simple injuries. On learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted all injured to Yemmiganur government general hospital.

With the alertness of bus driver, almost all passengers had a narrow escape and heaved a sigh of relief after gaining consciousness. The lorry drivers are also very fortunate as they happened to move away from the lorry after replacing the burst tyre.