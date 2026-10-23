Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Old woman embarks on pan-India cycle rally

Bhimavaram: In her senior years, eight-time international award winner Indukuri Vijayalakshmi has embarked on a 3,000-kilometer pan-India bicycle rally against drugs, aiming to transform educational institutions across the country into drug-free zones. The expedition, commencing from Bhimavaram and concluding in New Delhi on December 10, seeks to reach over 100,000 students to raise awareness about substance abuse under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Before kicking off her journey, Vijayalakshmi paid tributes at Alluri Sitarama Raju Smriti Vanam and addressed students at SRKR Engineering College. The event was presided over by College Secretary & Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma.

Vijayalakshmi revealed that the tragedy of losing her husband to drug addiction fuelled her resolve. Turning her grief into purpose, she gathered support from leaders nationwide, acknowledging Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for gifting her a bicycle through the Sports Academy. Nishanth Varma praised the 62-year-old’s courage, calling her an inspiration and pledging the institution’s full support.