National Lok Adalat to be held across undivided Kurnool dist tomorrow

Kurnool: The National Lok Adalat will be conducted across the undivided Kurnool district on March 14, according to District Legal Services Authority Secretary B Leela Venkata Seshadri.

Addressing a press conference held at the Nyaya Seva Sadan in the local court complex on Thursday, he said that necessary arrangements have been made to organize the Lok Adalat in all courts across the district.

He stated that the Lok Adalat is being conducted as per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, and the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, and under the guidance of District Judge G Kabarthi.

A total of 17 benches have been constituted to facilitate the speedy settlement of cases. Cases that are suitable for compromise, including compoundable criminal cases, matrimonial disputes, insurance claims, bank-related cases, maintenance cases, partition suits, and property disputes that have been pending for years, will be taken up for amicable resolution in the presence of senior judges and advocates.

The Secretary explained that resolving disputes through Lok Adalat helps deliver justice quickly while significantly reducing court expenses and other legal costs.

Unlike regular court proceedings where one party wins and the other may choose to appeal, settlements in Lok Adalat provide a final and permanent resolution acceptable to both parties.

He emphasized that such settlements help prevent future disputes and ensure peaceful enjoyment of property or rights for present and future generations.

He urged litigants to make the best use of this opportunity by participating in the National Lok Adalat.