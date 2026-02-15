National sports events build confidence among women: Minister

Vijayawada: National-level sports events play a key role in building confidence among women athletes and nurturing a strong sporting culture, said Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, minister for transport, youth services and Sports.

Inaugurating the All India Inter-University Netball Women’s Tournament (AIIUNBWT) 2025–26 at Maris Stella College here on Saturday, the minister highlighted the Andhra Pradesh government’s strong support for sports — especially netball — under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Organised by Maris Stella College under Krishna University from February 14 to 18, the tournament features teams from 60 universities across India. It follows a knock-out-cum-league format and is conducted under the supervision of the Netball Association of India, adhering strictly to its rules.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan formally declared the event open in the presence of Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramji Koona and other dignitaries. The ceremony began with a colourful march-past, led by Maris Stella College students carrying the national flag, followed by the host Krishna University team and contingents from other universities. Women players saluted the minister during a ceremonial review.A band performance by students of St. John’s School, Gannavaram, added to the occasion’s vibrancy. Krishna University player Mounika administered the sports oath, with all participants pledging to uphold fair play and the spirit of the game.Addressing the gathering, minister Ramprasad Reddy promised full state government backing for women’s netball development.

He praised inter-university tournaments for fostering talent, leadership, discipline, and self-belief among young women, and commended Krishna University and Maris Stella College for hosting the national event.

MLA Gadde Rammohan noted that Vijayawada has hosted five to six national-level tournaments in the past two years, reflecting the Chief Minister’s priority on sports. He urged players to pursue excellence with true sportsmanship and lauded the organisers for their arrangements.

Vice-chancellor Prof Ramji Koona emphasised the university’s commitment to balancing academics and sports for holistic student development across its affiliated colleges. Also present were university officials, college principal Sr. G Inyāsamma, tournament observer Dr Vishnu Chaudhary, chief referee Akash Batra, and other dignitaries.