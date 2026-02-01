National symposium in Tirupati focuses on leadership pathways for women

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, in collaboration with IIT Tirupati, IIT Delhi and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, organised a two-day national symposium titled ‘Crafting Women Leaders in STEM’ on January 30 and 31, 2026.

The symposium aimed at empowering early-career women scientists, researchers and professionals to confidently navigate leadership pathways in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with a strong emphasis on holistic personal and professional development.

The initiative was organised by a team of accomplished women faculty from premier institutions, including Dr Vasudharani Devanathan (IISER Tirupati), Dr Pooja Vyavahare (IIT Tirupati), Dr Shilpi Sharma (IIT Delhi) and Prof M Vidyavathi (SPMVV Tirupati).

The sessions were curated, blending expert talks with interactive, hands-on workshops.

A major highlight was a series of behavioural and leadership training modules focusing on confidence building, clarity of thought and converting perceived challenges into achievable goals.

These sessions were led by Dr Pooja Vyavahare and Dr Vaneet Kashyap, both from IIT Tirupati.

The symposium also featured inspiring talks by eminent speakers who shared their professional journeys and leadership experiences.

Speakers included Prof Uma Ramakrishnan of NCBS, Dr Sudhir Varadarajan of IIITDM Kancheepuram and Dr Jane Prasad of IIT Madras. The event was further enriched by the presence of Prof Kim Brooks, Vice Chancellor of Dalhousie University, Canada, as the Special Guest.

Led by Dr Shreya Malik of the Wadhwani Foundation, along with Dr Ambrish Saxena (IISER Tirupati) and Dr Sudhir Varadarajan, the sessions emphasised entrepreneurial thinking, opportunity recognition and leadership in innovation-driven ecosystems.