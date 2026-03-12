National tennis tourney to be held in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Executive Committee meeting of the NTR District Lawn Tennis Association was held here on Wednesday with Yamarthi Baburao in the Chair.

Speaking after the meeting, Association Secretary Eede Lalit Kumar said that the tournament is being organised under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), which conducts premier national and international events including tournaments of the stature of the Davis Cup.

As part of the initiatives taken by the State Government to promote lawn tennis in the state capital Amaravati, AITA has agreed to conduct the Under-16 National Ranking Tennis Tournament in Andhra Pradesh this year. Vijayawada has been selected as the host city. The AITA Andhra Pradesh Chapter is striving to restore the glory of Indian tennis and nurture future champions who can emulate legendary Indian players such as Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza and Saketh Myneni—with the latter two hailing from the Telugu states.

Players from across the country have been invited to participate in this prestigious national-level ranking tournament. The event will be conducted from March 16 to March 23, 2026, at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here.

With active support from the state government, the NTR District Lawn Tennis Association is making elaborate arrangements to conduct the tournament in a grand manner. The government has extended all necessary logistical support for the smooth conduct of the event.

Organisers appealed to city residents and sports enthusiasts to participate in large numbers and make the tournament a grand success. They also resolved to coordinate with various departments and officials for the arrangements.

The inaugural ceremony on March 16 is expected to witness the presence of several national-level tennis players, senior officials, regional leaders, sports authorities, and the state sports minister. IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will be invited as the chief guest.

Treasurer Karrothi Srinivasa Rao, Nimmagadda Prasad (National Player), Honorary President K Radhakrishna Murthy and other committee members attended the meeting.