Navami Shobha Yatra organised in Guntur

SriRama Navami Sobha Yatra was organised in a grand manner here on Friday. The procession, under the aegis of Sri Rama Utsava Samiti, witnessed large participation from Rama devotees, Hanuman devotees, and Hindus across the city.

Samiti honorary president Karamsetti Lokesh Gupta stated that the Sobha Yatra has been conducted for the past eight years from Gardens Venkateswara Swamy Temple, and this year marks the ninth edition of the procession. He added that public representatives and prominent business personalities from Guntur also participated in large numbers.

He further informed that the procession commenced from Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Gardens and passed through Pattabhipuram, Nagarampalem, Hanuman Centre, Bus Stand, Old Guntur, Chandan Brothers, and reached Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari Temple in Patnam Bazar before concluding at Ramanama Kshetram.

The procession was flagged off by chief guest Thallayapalem Saiva Kshetra Peethadhipathi Siva Swamy. MLAs Galla Madhavi, Naseer Ahmed, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, AP Brahmins Welfare Corporation director Velagaleti Gangadhar were among those, who participated.