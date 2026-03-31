Navy employee murders woman, dismembers body

Visakhapatnam: In a gruesome incident that took place in Gajuwaka, a person working as a technician for the Indian Navy, allegedly killed and dismembered a woman.

The incident occurred following a heated argument between a woman and the staff member identified as Chintada Ravindra at his residence in Gajuwaka.

According to Gajuwaka police, Ravindra reportedly dismembered P. Mounika after murdering her. While he stored a few parts of her body in a refrigerator, he disposed of the others in different locations. To wipe out evidence, the accused reportedly burnt the victim’s head and hands at a deserted site in Adavivaram.

The police mentioned that both the accused and victim were in touch with one another for the past four to five years ever since they met through a dating app. They had been in a relationship since then. However, it is said that she had been forcing him to marry for quite a while even as Ravindra was married to another woman. But Mounika continued to demand Ravindra to marry him and took away his identity card threatening that she would reveal his relationship with her. On March 29 (Sunday), Ravindra invited Mounika to his residence at LV Nagar in Gajuwaka while his wife was in her hometown. They got into a heated argument before he murdered her.

After killing Mounika, Ravindra confessed to his friend who in turn informed the accused’s parents. Based on their suggestion, Ravindra surrendered to the police. Investigation is in progress.

The incident, which sent shock waves among people, came to light on Monday. The victim’s father was inconsolable and demanded justice for his deceased daughter.