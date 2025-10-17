NCST urged to probe deaths of tribal students in AP schools

Vijayawada: Former Andhra Pradesh State ST Commission Member and Girijana Praja Samakhya (GPS) national president Vaditya Sankar Naik has submitted a petition to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairman Antar Singh Arya in Delhi on Thursday, urging an inquiry into the recent deaths of tribal students in residential schools in the State and seeking adequate compensation for their families.- In his representation, Sankar Naik expressed anguish over the deaths of students in Kurupam Tribal Gurukul schools in Parvathipuram–Manyam district, reportedly caused by contaminated drinking water in the hostel premises.

He said several students had fallen ill with jaundice and fever, and two of them succumbed within a week. He also cited another incident in Mamidipalli Tribal Ashram School of the same district, where a student allegedly died due to brain swelling (encephalitis). Calling the incidents “deeply disturbing,” Sankar Naik said they highlight the serious deficiencies in basic infrastructure, sanitation, and drinking water facilities in educational institutions across tribal regions. He appealed to the NCST to recommend compensation and accountability, and to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated.

In his petition, he requested the Commission to recommend Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to each bereaved family, allotment of 5 acres of cultivable land and 5 cents of housing land to each affected family, a government job to one member from each family, comprehensive inspection and improvement of drinking water, food, accommodation, sanitation, and hygiene facilities in all tribal Gurukul and Ashram schools in the State.