NDA govt failed to uphold Tirumala sanctity says Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati : YSRCP senior leader and TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that the TDP-led NDA government in the State has failed to protect the sanctity of Tirumala.

Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, Bhumana pointed out that people are trying to smuggle red sanders while consumption of liquor, meat and non-vegetarian food is increasing in the temple town. “The NDA parties, when they were in Opposition, never missed to hit the YSRCP government on Tirumala issue. Why they are keeping quiet now,” he questioned.

Bhumana criticised that the ‘yellow media’, which relentlessly attacked the YSRCP government during its tenure on false allegations, has now turned a blind eye on such incidents. He alleged that TTD chairman is busy in the service of TDP leaders, leaving the devotees in lurch.

Reminding the laddu prasadam adulteration issue, the YSRCP leader ridiculed that all those, who made a hue and cry over this issue, are now keeping mum.

Peetadhipathis, Hindu organisations and others should question CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on their failure on this issue, he stated.