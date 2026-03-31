NDA govt fulfils dream of owning a house for poor: Bala

Visakhapatnam: District In-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that alongside housing construction, the government is achieving significant progress in education, health, and employment sectors.

Speaking on Monday while handing over completed houses in the district to beneficiaries at the event presided over by MLAs and other leaders, the District In-charge Minister remarked that the government has fulfilled the poor’s dream of owning a house.

He recalled that although housing construction works initiated in the past had stalled for some time, the NDA government successfully restarted and completed them to hand over to the beneficiaries.

The minister informed that houses have been allocated to 3,600 beneficiaries across five layouts in Visakhapatnam district and criticised the quality deficiencies and unnecessary expenditures that occurred in certain areas during the previous government’s tenure.

The NDA government is focusing on quality and houses are being completed while maintaining construction standards, informed Veeranjaneya Swamy.

Lakhs of houses have already been completed across the state and handed over to beneficiaries. Measures are currently underway to rapidly complete the rest of the houses and deliver them to eligible families, the minister informed.

In the district, the construction of 20,264 houses was undertaken across a total of 30 layouts. Of these, 4,424 houses were completed and handed over to beneficiaries in various phases. Further, he explained that the government is effectively implementing various welfare programmes, such as women’s safety, creating employment opportunities for the youth, and providing financial assistance to farmers.The District In-charge Minister stated that measures are being undertaken to transform Visakhapatnam into a clean and safe city, and special initiatives are implemented in coordination with the police department to ensure women’s safety. The Minister expressed hope that the development and welfare programmes initiated by the government would progress even further with the support of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao advised the beneficiaries that these houses were constructed by the Central and state governments. Emphasising that they should reside in these houses, he further cautioned the beneficiaries against renting out the houses to others or utilising them for commercial or other non-residential purposes.

North constituency MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju remarked that, through the coordinated efforts of the Central and state governments, the long-cherished dream of the poor to own a home has finally been realised. He noted that the houses were constructed using ‘Shear Wall Technology’ in strict adherence to quality standards. The MLA further pointed out the remarkable coincidence that the TIDCO housing initiative was originally launched during Chandrababu’s tenure before. Once again these houses are finally handed over to the poor now, he stated.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad announced that the housing units currently under construction at the tri-junction would also be completed and handed over very soon.

However, he advised that great care must be taken regarding the maintenance of such housing complexes and suggested that residents should form associations to ensure proper upkeep of the housing units. Further, he exhorted the beneficiaries to bring any issues or concerns in the colony to the attention of the officials.

Along with the minister, MLAs, District Collector and other public representatives inaugurated the housing units in the presence of the beneficiaries. The keys and relevant documents were handed over to the beneficiaries.