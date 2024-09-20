NDDB certified presence of fish oil, beef tallow in laddu: Lokesh

Tirupati: Minister for education Nara Lokesh revealed shocking facts regarding the quality of the sacred Srivari laddu prasadam. Speaking to the media at Tirupati airport on Thursday night, he disclosed that a laboratory analysis of the ghee used in the prasadam uncovered the presence of animal fats. “The executive officer (EO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had the ghee tested at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) laboratory and it was proven that the ghee contained foreign fats, including fish oil, beef tallow and lard,” he stated.

Lokesh clarified that the findings were made public by the government, emphasising that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, only acts when there is concrete evidence. “The report was released today and we stand by the facts”, he asserted.

He went on to criticise the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of making it difficult for common devotees to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The YSRCP government had indulged in large-scale corruption, which included the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of the prasadam.

After the NDA government took over the state, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appointed a new EO for TTD and granted him full authority to clean up the administration. The EO was tasked with enforcing stringent quality checks on the ghee, rice and vegetables supplied to the temple, ensuring that only the best ingredients were used.

Lokesh said that the NDA government is committed to upholding the sanctity of the TTD. Earlier, Lokesh was warmly welcomed at Tirupati airport by a delegation of officials, including District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu, Chittoor MP D Prasada Rao and MLAs B Sudheer Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani, and Thomas. After the media interaction, he proceeded to Bangarupalyam in Chittoor district by road.