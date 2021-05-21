Neelithotapalle Covid-free, thanks to woman sarpanch

Duggumarri(Anantapur): Neelithotapalle in Duggumarri Gram Panchayat is a village with a population of 2,300, who are all Covid-free, thanks to the efforts of woman Sarpanch Siva Lakshmi, who kept the pandemic at bay by taking timely steps educating the villagers.

Under the leadership of the Sarpanch, a concerted campaign by the frontline workers, including Asha workers, sanitation workers, village volunteers, Village Secretary and medical and health workers was launched as soon as the reports of the second wave of the pandemic hit the headlines. A door to door campaign was launched impressing upon the people to follow Covid protocols strictly so as to keep the virus at bay.

The campaign paid off and all men and women, including children and youth, had confined themselves to their homes with the fear of Covid ruling the roost. The village population decided that they will never come out of their homes unnecessarily nor venture outside of their village unless the situation warranted.

Sanitation workers launched a 'clean the village' campaign and the health and sanitation workers sanitized the entire village, including lanes and by-lanes.

Siva Lakshmi, being a woman had launched a drive 5 months ago with the slogan 'Covid-free Neelithotapalle' . Speaking to 'The Hans India' Lakshmi said that of the 3 villages Neelithotapalle people gave their utmost cooperation to her while the other 2 villages Duggumarri and Narasapuram have a few Covid cases. She also took great care to protect herself from the virus as she had been going to the other villages. She said that all the frontline workers in the village are always on their toes sanitizing people and the roads and streets.

Face masks were supplied to all the people, including children. Tahsildhar Sreedhar stated that 5 villages in his mandal are declared Covid-free. It was not easy to achieve this feat as people's cooperation was paramount to keep the villages isolated from other villages in the mandal. He complimented the Sarpanches and frontline health workers for achieving what was considered 'mission impossible'.

Panchayat secretary Mallikarjuna, ANM Ramadevi, and other team members are the moving forces behind the success of the mission. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu told 'The Hans India' that the mandals not affected by the pandemic include Anantapur rural, Atmakur, Bukkarayasamudram, Ramadaspeta village in Garladinne, Gooty, Singanamala, Tadipatri, Uravakonda, Vajrakarur, and Vidapanakal mandals are free from Covid while 3 villages in Guntakal, 3 in Kudair, 3 in Peddapappur, 5 villages in Putluru, 3 villages in Yadiki mandal and 2 villages in Yellanur mandal are free from the virus. Parts of Anantapur district are unaffected by the virus despite the district registering 3-4th position in the state on Covid front. There is peace in these villages amidst turmoil in the entire district.