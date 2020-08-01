Nellore: 35L disbursed to kin of pharma mishap victim

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu and Udayagiri MLA M Chandrasekhar Reddy have distributed a cheque of Rs 35 lakh to the family members of Hafeez, who died in the pharma industry recently in Vinjamur mandal, at the MPDO's office on Saturday.

They also distributed Rs 7 lakh each to the family members of Bhaskar, Rajnikant, and Ravindra Reddy, who are being treated in Chennai and Nellore hospitals.

The Collector said the state government had deployed a team led by the RDO to probe the incident and directed to close the unit till the completion of inquiry. He also said family members of deceased would be provided two cents of land, housing, and employment to his wife in the same factory.

He also said they had deployed a committee to observe safety conditions in the district preventing recurrence of such disasters.

MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy said the factory would be reopened only after a thorough inquiry on the safety standards being followed by the management. Atmakur RDO T Uma Devi, Vinjamur Tahsildar and MPDO and other officials were present.