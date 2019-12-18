Nellore: Audisankara enters MoU with Singapore firm

Nellore: Audisankara College of Engineering & Technology, Gudur, Nellore District signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Singapore Skill SG Ventures to teach the required skills to the technical students of ASCET besides providing them employment in the MNCs. This MoU was signed in the presence of Mr. David Que.

Speaking on the occasion, he applauded the exquisite infrastructure, world class teaching and learning ambience of Audisankara through which students can improve their knowledge in all aspects. He later declared that they would extend their meticulous support in providing training to the students from Polytechnic to PG levels in ASCET.

The curriculum would also be developed with the same concept. Dr Vanki Penchalaiah, the founder Chairman of ASGI explained about the amenities available in the campus.

With an objective of increasing employment rate in the college and to develop the professional skills among the students, this MoU was signed, he said. The Chairman Vanki Aravinda, Vice-Chairman Vanki Anusha, CEO B Adithya, Director, Principals, A O J Ramaiah and HoDs took part in the event.