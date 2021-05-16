Nellore: Call to 104 service for allocation of bed in Covid hospitals, says Collector

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu appealed to the people to contact only 104-service for allocating bed in the hospital for Covid services.

Addressing media at the Collectorate on Sunday, he called upon people to call on 1077 in case unqualified people are providing services to the Covid infected. He said the district administration was making sincere efforts to serve the infected in 36 hospitals and 12 Covid care centres and added they had deputed nodal officers to all facilities for monitoring the services.

Stating there were 2,848 beds in Covid hospitals and 3,500 beds available in Covid care centres, where 50 per cent of beds have been earmarked for Aarogyasri beneficiaries, he warned the private hospitals to follow the guidelines of government and said violations would be viewed seriously. He said they had served notices to 3 hospitals and closed a private hospital for violating the guidelines.

He said the police department was implementing partial lockdown in the district for 18 hours and ambulance services should also charge the amounts fixed by the government. Chakradhar Babu said a survey on fever cases was underway in the district and they were providing medical kits to the patients based on their condition.

He clarified they would provide second dose of Covishield only between 12 and 16 weeks as per directions of the Centre. He said they were taking all measures to improve the oxygen availability in the district and they were getting it from Vizag and Chennai. He said 20 MT of oxygen reached the district on Saturday.

Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer K Rajeswara Reddy said they had kept an eye on all Covid hospitals in the district and they would book criminal cases in case they charge more from the patients violating the charges fixed by the government. SP Bhaskar Bhushan was present.