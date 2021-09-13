Nellore: CCS police arrests 3 for swindling money

Nellore: CCS police apprehended a three-member gang including an employee of a private agency for stealing Rs 1.26 crore from an ATM.

The investigating teams recovered Rs 1.11 crore from the gang and the accused were identified as Sk Rabbani, Shaik Rafi and Shaik Mastan.

According to Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao, Rabbani hailing from Podalakur road area in Nellore city, has been working as a daily collection agent in Writer Safeguard Private limited Services Agency in the city.

The SP said Rabbani along with his two friends Rafi and Mastan, plotted to steal cash from the agency. While the company has deputed Rabbani to deposit Rs 1,26,08,450 on August 31, the accused along with two others have stolen the cash and fled away from the city.

After the incident came to light, the company had lodged a complaint with the Chinna Bazaar police.

Special teams were deputed led by the Circle Inspectors M Madhu Babu (Chinna Bazar Police Station) and SK Baji Jan Syeda (CCS Inspector) under the supervision of City DSP J. Srinivasulu Reddy, CCS DSP A. Sivaji Raju to track the identity of the accused, said the SP.

The Police teams have found the trio at Navabala temple close to Nellore tank on Monday and recovered the amount of Rs 1.11 crore from them, said the SP. Shaik Rafi was one of the old offenders and also a murder case was filed against him in Vedayapalem police station and also theft cases in Chinna Bazar, Venkatachala Satram, and Vedayapalem police stations, said the SP