Nellore: Celebrating legacy of Tyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam

Nellore: Balu continued the tradition of organising the Tyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam in the city which was initiated by his father SP Samba Murthy. Though the veteran playback singer born in Konetamma Peta village in Chittoor district, he has bonded with the district as his father Samba Murthy settled here.

Samba Murthy started a great tradition of organising Tyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam every year in connection with Tyagaraja Jayanthi. Since 1965, he started conducting the event with the support of Y Venkateswarlu Sastry, accepting alms on the city streets. Balu was also supporting the event every year.

Samba Murthy subsequently asked Balu not to participate in the fest directly as it was giving clumsy situations with cine singers and classical performers and Balu started backing the event indirectly. Still, the fest is being organised in the city following the tradition of accepting alms from people. Balu unveiled his father's bronze idol at Kasturi Devi High School on September 24 last year.

Further, the playback singer started offering lifetime achievement awards to people who excel in music since 2018 in connection with his birthday celebrations every year.