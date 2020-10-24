Nellore: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu instructed Schools to follow Covid protocols strictly

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu on Friday instructed the school managements to follow mandatorily all Covid protocols after reopening of schools from November 2.

Addressing the management of private unaided schools, he asked them to resolve the issues of salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff members also. They should follow protocols insisting the students wearing facemasks and maintain social distance, he said and added they should allow schools only with the permission of the parents.

Thermal screening, sanitisation also to be followed, he pointed out. The Collector also directed them to conduct sessions only up to afternoon and run classes on alternative days. He warned the pandemic would raise its head once again if the students and teachers fail to follow guidelines.

Even though corona cases decreasing in trend, he said everyone should continue the precautions for containing spread of virus.

He asked to provide a hostel facility only for students of 9 and 10 class students. He said schools more than 750 strength should work only for 2 days a week and the rest can plan for 3 days in a week.