Nellore: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu appoints officials for Covid-19 management

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu addressing a review at the Collectorate on Tuesday
District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu addressing a review at the Collectorate on Tuesday

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babuappointed nodal officers for various activities to be taken up for managing the Covid-19 situation in the district

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babuappointed nodal officers for various activities to be taken up for managing the Covid-19 situation in the district. Conducting a review with the officials on Tuesday, the collector asked them to be attentive in preparing a plan of action based on the ground reality for containing the spread of the virus.

Noting that huge number of cases are being reported in the district currently , he said the officials are given responsibility of monitoring the situation regularly. He asked them to review the impact of the Covid-19 daily and take measures in coordination with other departments for effective control of the pandemic.

Joint collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy will monitor Covid-19 hospital management, joint collector M N Harendira Prasad will monitors testing, district coordinator of health services Dr D Prabhavati and AC-UT Forman Ahmad Khan will take care of tracing, joint collector T Bapi Reddy for laboratories, CEO of zilla parishad P Suseela and additional SP P Venkataratnam have been deputed for contract tracing.

Joint director of animal husbandry G Vijaya Mohan has been appointed for monitoring the home quarantine, district panchayat officer M Dhanalakshmi for home isolation, district forest officer Y V Shanmukh Kumar was appointed to keep a tab on Covid Care Centres, PD-DRDA Sambasiva Reddy for helpdesks in the hospitals, general manager of the District Industries Centre N S R C M Prasad for oxygen management and CEO-SETNEL KM Rosemond will look after medicine management.

Further, DRO B Chinna Obulesu has been asked to check stocks of medical essentials, AO-collectorate P Subrahmanyam for 104-district call centre, deputy transport commissioner Ch V K Subba Rao for ambulance management, PD-MEPMA DR D Ravindra for dead body management, DCO K Tirupal Reddy for manpower management and District Audit Officer K Mohammad Rafi will take care of financial management, as per the directions of the collector.

