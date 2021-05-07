Nellore: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu warns hospitals of action for violating norms

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu warned the Covid designated hospitals to allocate 50 per cent of beds to the infected, who join under the Aarogyasri scheme and asked the officials to communicate that they would cancel permission to those hospitals for treating the Covid cases without taking proper permission. Conducting a review meeting with the officials on the Covid situation in the district on Friday, he said 50 per cent of beds should be allocating to the infected persons as per directions of the state government and remaining beds be allocated to others. He said there was no question of shortage of beds for poor in the hospitals and no charges should be collected from them.

The Collector also said the Covid infected shouldn't be treated at the non-Covid clinics and asked the officials to initiate action against such hospitals too. He said there shouldn't be involvement of middlemen in the allocation of beds, medical services and supply of medicines in any hospital and view such instances seriously. He said the allocation of beds should be done by nodal officers and special officers only and he would view media reports seriously.

Chakradhar Babu said the requirement of oxygen increases depends on the number of patients who join the hospitals and asked the officials to use it only for severe patients judiciously for saving the oxygen and people. Patients shouldn't be allowed to increase oxygen flow on their own and asked to take measures in the direction, he said.

The Collector suggested the officials and task force members to visit the Covid hospitals and shift the patients with mild symptoms to Covid care centres for giving accommodation for severe cases. He said DTC, additional SP and other line officers identify the ambulances that have been collecting exorbitant charges from the patients and asked to book cases against such vehicles. He said vehicle registration and their licences should be cancelled.

Chakradhar Babu said there was no question of deaths due to disease and the patients were dying because of fear rather than the severity. He asked the officials to create awareness among patients that infection can be treated with proper medication and they shouldn't be panicked after are tested positive.

He asked the details of oxygen cylinders, their proper usage, any black marketing and availability of 104 and 108 vehicles in the entire district. Joint Collectors Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, Dr Harendira Prasad, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Nodal Officer Shanmukh Kumar, IAS Trainee Farman Ahmed Khan, Additional SP P Venkata Ratnam and others were present.