Nellore: Cops foil pigeon racing, arrest 7-member gang

Nellore: Naidupeta police foiled the pigeon racing when seven people tried to release them as part of betting at Biradavada junction in Naidupeta mandal on Monday. Police seized 521 pigeons kept in 27 plastic boxes, one truck and arrested a seven-member gang from Tamil Nadu.

The accused have been identified as A Philips from Chennai, P Venkatesan, Raj Mohan, A Francis, Srinviasan Ramesh, M Marthand and Chandrababu Balaji from Trichi in Tamil Nadu. According to Circle Inspector Y V Somaiah, Philips from Trichi in Tamil Nadu has been conducting pigeon racings and getting huge profits through betting activity.

He said pigeons will be trained to fly and return to their places after participating in the race. Pigeons participating in the race will be labelled with tags to their legs for identifying easily by the owners of birds. Pigeons will be transported to Tada, Naidupeta and in Gudur divisions through trucks for racing. Then, the birds will be released from there as part of racing and they will reach Trichi. The winner and owner of pigeon will be awarded a cash prize. Usually, the racing will be conducted during winter season, especially in January and February months every year, said the CI.

The main accused Philips handed over the pigeons to P Venkatesan, driver of truck. Venkatesan along with five others have reached Biradavada junction road (National Highway-71) in Naidupeta on February 6. The accused have used fake documents to transport the pigeons in the truck. Acting on a tip-off, police led by Naidupeta Sub-Inspector T C Krishnaiah along with his team apprehended the gang and seized pigeons and a truck on Sunday. Police booked case against the accused under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960 and Sec 9 r/w 9(1) of A P Gaming Act – 1974 in Naidupeta police station.