Nellore: Covid vaccination for people above 50 years with comorbidities soon

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that they are making efforts for Covid vaccination for people above 50 years of age and with comorbidities shortly.

He also said the district stood first across the State in the vaccination. The Collector interacted with the officials on the vaccination process in the district at the Tikkana Pranganam on Friday and said around 36,000 people have been vaccinated till now.

He also said the first phase vaccination process would be completed by Feb 25 and suggested to the officials and employees of revenue, medical and health, municipal, sachivalayam, and volunteers to get the vaccine before the deadline. He said the Joint Collectors, all heads of departments, and others have taken the vaccine and it proved safe, without any side-effects.

He said Dr C Lakshminarasa Reddy took the vaccine in Kavali and others came forward for the vaccination. He asked the HoDs to convince the staff members on the efficacy of the vaccine and see that they should get the vaccine.

He collected information from the Commissioners of Gudur, Sullurpet, and Atmakur about the progress of vaccination in their jurisdiction. He asked them to get help from the team of medical experts for clarifying doubts on the vaccination process.

He said the vaccination programme continues till 30 lakh population are vaccinated.

Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy said they are distributing certificates of appreciation to the staff and officials who exhibited good performance in the programme.

Election observer P Basant Kumar, DMHO Dr G Rajyalakshmi, Municipal Commissioners of Sullurpet, Gudur, Atmakur, and other senior officials participated.