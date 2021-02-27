Nellore: Government to set up watergrid in Atmakur says Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Nellore: Minister for IT, Skill Development and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy stated that the government will set up watergrid in the constituency for supplying drinking water to upland areas shortly.

Addressing villagers during his visit to Gandlaveedu village on Saturday, the minister said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had responded positively on the issue and sanctioned watergrid for the constituency.

He said measures would be taken for speedy completion of North Canal and added the Ministry of Water Resources has invited tenders for the execution of works for Rs 700 crore. Works for setting up of the MSME park were going on at fast pace and officials are chalking out plans for preparing the DPR, said the Minister.

He said a special drive would be conducted for providing employment to local unemployed youth in the constituency. He appealed to party workers to continue the same teamwork and spirit in the coming MPTC, ZPTC, and municipal elections too for grand results in the segment.

Goutham Reddy asked the newly elected Gram Sarpanches to work hard with the support of local leaders for the development of Gram Panchayats.

He observed the ongoing Nadu-Nedu works at a government school in Gandlaveedu village and asked the officials to send proposals for the development of the school.

Further, he reviewed with the officials at his camp office on the progress of Nadu-Nedu works in Atmakur town.