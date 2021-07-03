Nellore: Mahila panel seeks action against murder accused

Nellore: State Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that the accused, who killed a woman in Gudur town, should be severely punished. She visited Gudur on Friday and consoled the family members of deceased woman. It may be recalled that Venkateswarlu of Gudur, who was in love with Tejaswini, killed her on Thursday, and he also attempted to end his life.

Interacting with media here, Vasireddy Padma said there was no place for such people in the world who behave ferociously killing the loved women and such offences should be viewed seriously.

She said the commission would hand over a report to the government recommending serious action on the accused.

Further, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha directed the officials to take stern action against the accused Venkatesh. She regretted that this kind of offence is occurring despite there being many acts. She conveyed her condolences to her family members. TDP Tirupati Parliament segment in-charge Usha, secretary M Sravani visited Gudur on Friday and consoled the family members of Tejaswini.