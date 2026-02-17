Nellore Mayor election on Feb 26

Nellore: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney on Monday issued the notification for the election to the post of Mayor to Nellore Municipal Corporation.

The SEC, in the notification, directed the officials concerned to conduct elections at 11 am on February 26. If its not possible to conduct the election on February 26, the officials were ordered to conduct the same compulsory on the next day, i.e., February 27. The Nellore Municipal Mayor post was allotted to ST women.

The ruling TDP, which has enough majority in the council, is busy searching candidate for the Mayor post and holding discussions with Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. It may be recalled that after the resignation of former Mayor Potluru Sravanthi, the Deputy Mayor has been acting as the in-charge for the last few months.