Nellore: Mekapati Gowtham Reddy asks officials to prepare flood control plan

Nellore: Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Gowtham Reddy asked the district administration to prepare a Comprehensive Flood Control Plan for averting flood damage. He said the present floods were a benchmark for assessing gravity of situation and the comprehensive plan was urgently required for preventing flood damage. He interacted with the District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, Joint Collectors Ganesh Kumar, Harendira Prasad and Videh Khare at his camp office in the city and reviewed on the flood relief measures.

He said new houses would be sanctioned in case beneficiary's house received full damages and compensation to be paid for partially damaged houses as announced by the government. He also asked the administration to prepare an action plan for constructing houses in safer places at Peramana in Sangam mandal and consider the plight of Kolagatla ST Colony in Sangam mandal.

The Minister also asked the district administration to restore power, drinking water and repair roads in Sangam, Atmakur, Chejarla and Anantasagaram mandals of Atmakur constituency on a war foot.