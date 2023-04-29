Nellore: Minister Audimulapu Suresh hands over TIDCO houses to 2,112 beneficiaries

Nellore : While asserting the State government's commitment to providing housing facility to the homeless poor, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh has said that government has spent Rs 10,000 crore to ease the burden on the beneficiaries under the Andhra Pradesh Town Ship and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO).

The Minister has inaugurated TIDCO houses constructed in 21 acres of land at a cost of Rs 161.11 crore in Madhurupadu village in Kavali constituency along with Kavali MLA Rami Reddy Prathap Kumar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Reddy and MLC Parvathareddy Chandra Sekhar Reddy on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that Chief Minister Jagan to ensure that all eligible poor were covered under the housing facility, eased the burden on the beneficiaries of 1.4 lakh TIDCO houses across the State.

Suresh said that under the previous TDP regime, each beneficiary was supposed to pay Rs 7 lakh over a period of 20 years with each monthly installment being Rs 3,000. The YSRCP government has significantly reduced the burden on the beneficiaries by bringing down the costs.

He said that earlier each beneficiary had to pay Rs 500 for 300 square feet, Rs 50,000 for 365 square feet, Rs 1lakh for 430 square feet houses and they have to bear registration fees to own the house.

He said that after reviewing the situation, government has decreased the costs to Rs 1 for 300 sq feet, Rs 25,000 for 365 sq feet and Rs 50,000 for 430 sq feet. He said that this will result in an additional burden of Rs 1,600 crore on the government. The Minister assured that all infrastructural facilities will be provided at the TIDCO houses.

Audimulapu Suresh handed over TIDCO houses to 2,112 beneficiaries in the first phase. TIDCO Chairman J Prasanna Kumar and others were present.