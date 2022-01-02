  • Menu
Nellore: Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy asks corporators to serve people efficiently

Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy addressing the Corporators get together in Nellore on Sunday
Nellore: Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said Simhapuri (ancient name of Nellore) has now become the YSR Puri as the ruling YSR Congress party bagged all the 54 divisions in the Corporation limits.

He was addressing the Corporators during a get together at VPR Convention Hall in the city on Sunday. Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and Nellore rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy were also present.

While congratulating the Corporators for the landslide victory in the city, Goutham Reddy told them to utilise the opportunity to serve the people and take government welfare scheme benefits to the doorsteps of people.

He appreciated openness of Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy with whom he has been associated since 2009.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was devising plans to develop the state in all respects. Corporators of the city and other party leaders were present.

