Nellore: Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy promises 100 additional O2 cylinders to Atmakur

Nellore: Minister for Industries and Skill Development Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that he will take all necessary steps to supply 100 additional oxygen cylinders to the Atmakur segment shortly for meeting the demand. Addressing a video conference with the district officials from his camp office on Thursday, he enquired about the availability of medicines, beds and oxygen supply in all hospitals in the district.

He instructed the collector Chakradhar Babu to provide better treatment to the patients in all Covid hospitals and care centres. He also enquired about the Covid situation in the Atmakur segment with RDO A Chaitravarshini over phone. The minister asked the nodal officers to keep an eye on the patients and their attendants for providing better treatment.

He informed that Vizag based RVR Projects Private Limited would be providing 50 medical oxygen cylinders to Atmakur under the CSR category.

Goutham Reddy directed the district administration to monitor the supply of oxygen at all Covid hospitals and create awareness among people on the second wave of coronavirus and norms. The minister also enquired about the health condition of journalists who were undergoing treatment at the Covid hospitals in the district.