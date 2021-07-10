Nellore: TDP Chejerla Venkateswar Reddy flays YSRCP government for not paying salaries on time

Nellore: Despite availing Rs 70,000 crore loans, the YSRCP government is unable to pay salaries to the employees, stated TDP district general secretary Chejerla Venkateswar Reddy.

Addressing media here on Saturday, Venkateswar expressed displeasure over the failure of state government to release salaries and pensions even 10 days after the beginning of the month.

He claimed that Chandrababu Naidu had given 43 per cent fitment on par with Telangana government and increased retirement age apart from ensuring salaries on the first of every month during the TDP's regime.

Though the TDP government got Rs 16,500 crore budget deficit after bifurcation, he said it managed the administration by mobilising income sources by borrowing Rs 26,000 crore.

However, the present government has been releasing salaries and pensions to retired employees till 15th of every month which is pitiable, he pointed out.