Nellore: Temples in rural areas to be improved with SVT support

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the conditions in temples in rural areas will be improved with the support of Sri Vani Trust.

Laying foundation stone for the Ganesh temple at Varadapuram village n Podalakur mandal on Friday, Kakani said the government was implementing welfare programmes and developing local temples availing financial assistance from the TTD.

Sri Vani trust was supporting seven temples in the Sarvepalli constituency and they were trying to get assistance for more temples. He said the state government was providing funds for taking up repairs to temples across the state.

He said they were providing funds for internal roads, drains, drinking water and irrigation purposes besides the renovation of temples.