Nellore:Vice-President, Governor to take part in VSU convocation

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University Vice-Chancellor Prof R Sudarshan Rao has informed that Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will participate in the varsity's convocation to be held on January 21. Addressing media at Kasturba Kalakshetram in the city on Sunday, the VC said that the varsity was conducting the 2nd to 5th convocations on the day for conferring the degrees of various faculties.

He said the Vice-President and the Governor will deliver key speeches on the occasion and added that 18,699 students have applied for the convocation, of which 730 students belonged to faculty of arts, science, commerce and management of university college and Kavali PG Centre are going to receive the degrees in-person.

Prof Sudarshan Rao also informed that two students will be receiving the PhD degrees and 60 students will get gold medals in various disciplines. He also said that the candidates applied in-absentia may collect their original degrees from the respective colleges where they had studied within a week after the convocation.

He said the students who have earlier applied for attending the convocation have to get their entry passes from examination branch of varsity from 10 am on January 20 and have to be present at 3 pm on January 21. The VC said the teaching, non-teaching staff and the students of the varsity have been making elaborate arrangements for convocation. Registrar Prof Ande Prasad and senior officials were present. For details, students can get the information from: www.simhapuriuniv.ac.in.