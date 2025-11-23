New Chai Raasta outlet in Kuppam marks fresh push for women entrepreneurs

Tirupati: Afresh push to transform women into independent earners began in Kuppam on Saturday, where a new ‘Chai Raasta’ outlet – run entirely by DWCRA members, opened its doors as part of a growing entrepreneurship drive in the region. The initiative aims to position women at the forefront of small business ventures, starting at the neighbourhood level.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, managing trustee of the NTR Memorial Trust and wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, formally launched the outlet and became its first customer. After tasting the tea, she commended the team for maintaining quality and hygiene, noting that the franchise model is being built to reflect the efficiency of established corporate chains.

She said Chai Raasta concept was crafted with the guidance of IIT and IIM professionals, ensuring a modern approach to branding, service standards and operational efficiency. Bhuvaneswari assured that the government would extend full support to women ready to venture into entrepreneurship. The project’s initial rollout is centred in Kuppam with support from the Kuppam Development Authority (KADA). DWCRA women will manage the units under a partnership with MEPMA, and plans are already in motion to take the model to towns and larger cities across the state

Chai Raasta CEO Michael Joshi described the project as a pathway to sustainable livelihoods. Directors Poludasu Kiran and Ontipuli Poornachandra Rao noted that the outlets rely on user-friendly systems and modern technology, enabling women to operate them with ease. They also announced upcoming expansions in Chittoor, Tirupati and Guntur.

The launch event was attended by MLC Kancharla Srikanth, KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat, public representatives and local officials.