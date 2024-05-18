New Collector Appointed for Palnadu District Following Violent Incidents in Andhra Pradesh

In the aftermath of recent violent incidents in Andhra Pradesh, Latkar Srikesh Balaji has been appointed as the new collector of Palnadu district. This decision comes following the transfer of Tholeti Sivashankar, who previously held the position of collector and was transferred by the Central Election Commission in light of the unrest in Palnadu.

The Election Commission expressed strong disapproval of the violence that occurred in Palnadu post-elections and issued directives to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to prevent any such incidents from happening again. The Commission instructed all Superintendents of Police to take proactive measures to avert similar situations in the future, emphasizing a thorough review of cases at their level.

During the model code of conduct period, stringent actions have been taken to ensure timely filing of charge sheets against the accused as mandated by the Act. Additionally, in response to the incidents, measures have been taken against multiple individuals, including the former Palnadu district collector.