New IAS Officers Posted in Andhra Pradesh

New IAS Officers Posted in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government has recently transferred several IAS officers and given new postings to some of the newly trained officers.

Venkat Trivinag has been appointed as the sub-collector of Markapuram, and Yashwant Kumar Reddy will be the sub-collector of Palakonda. Kalpashree is assigned as the sub-collector of Narsipatnam, while Maurya Bharadwaj will take charge in Penukonda. Raghavendra Meena is the new sub-collector of Tirupati, and Shauryaman Patel will work in Paderu. Thirumanishree Pooja is posted in Kandukur, and Sanjana Simha in Tenali.

All the new sub-collectors have been asked to report to their new positions by the 9th of next month.

