New JCI executive committee members inspire youth to contribute to society

Visakhapatnam: Junior Chamber International (JCI) zone-IV president Chaitanya Vasanthvada appealed to youth to participate in community service programmes.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the new executive committee of JCI Vizag Paramount held at Waltair Club here on Thursday, Chaitanya mentioned that JCI is making great efforts in creating a positive attitude among the youth through training programmes.

He explained the service activities undertaken by the JCI at international level.

Prithviraj Konda took oath as the new president of JCI Vizag Paramount.

Narayana Rao Chemalla took charge as the secretary and Bhavani Indala took charge as the treasurer.

Santosh Bantupalli was appointed as the president of the newly formed JCI Vizag Inspire branch.

During the programme, a number of men and women joined the JCI as members.

JCI zone-IV coordinator A Sai Neel Kamal, mentor KV Rao as the chief speaker, vice presidents Tanmayi Ramachandra and V Hakalya attended as the guests of honour. B Chaitanya Rajiv and Sridhar Kakkerla were special guests of the event.