New Salivahana Committee announced in in Tirupati

New Salivahana Committee announced in in Tirupati
The creation of the new Salivahana Committee in Tirupati, led by Mannuru Sugunamma, was announced on January 27, 2024. The announcement was made by Amudala Tulsidasu, the Telugu Desam Party's Parliament BC Salivahana President in Tirupati. The committee is comprised of 18 members from the Tirupati Constituency. Various prominent leaders from Tirupati city attended the program.

