New Skills University to be set up at Kobaka near Tirupati

Tirupati: The prestigious 'Skills University' proposed to be set up in Tirupati will be established at Kobaka village in Yerpedu mandal near Tirupati. Though this site along with another one near Agriculture College in Tirupati were considered initially, the government has favoured the latter than the one at Kobaka.

However, later the officials have come to know that that site was already earmarked for extension activities of Agriculture College and some land of it belongs to TTD. In view of this, they finalised the 50-acre site at Kobaka and sent revised proposals to the government recently.

With a view to address the increasing needs of the industry, the government wanted to provide skilled manpower by enhancing productive and employable skills of ITI, Polytechnic, Engineering, degree and other PG students. For this, the government has come up with the idea of establishing a dedicated Skills University and announced the same in the state budget.

A budgetary allocation of Rs.856.62 crore was also made for the proposed university and 30 affiliated colleges will come up in all 25 parliamentary constituencies, four IIITs and JNTU Pulivendula.

Along with the University, the district will get two Skill development colleges at Nagapatla in Chandragiri constituency and government ITI College in Chittoor. All these works are expected to launch formally in October this year after finalising the sites for all colleges and completing other formalities.

Speaking to The Hans India, N Syam Mohan, District Skill Development Officer, AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) said that AP government is addressing the 'Skills' issue not only to foster industrial growth but also create opportunities for local youth. For this the government has been collaborating with various industries for Skill colleges.

"APSSDC has been working with the department of industries, AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), universities, industry bodies and research institutions to mould the Skill university and colleges", he said.