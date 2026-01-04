New substation at airport to power 3.5 lakh consumers

Vijayawada: In a major boost to power infrastructure in the capital region, the 132/33 KV Substation at Vijayawada Airport constructed by APTransco will be formally inaugurated by minister for energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday.

The project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 30.65 crore and is equipped with two 50 MVA power transformers along with advanced protection and control systems.

The new substation has been designed to meet the increasing power demand of International Airport, the upcoming Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, airport expansion works, and the fast-growing industrial, agricultural, and residential sectors in the surrounding region. With its commissioning, reliable and high-quality power supply will be ensured to Gannavaram, Vijayawada Rural, and Unguturu mandals, directly benefiting nearly 3.5 lakh people.

The project will play a crucial role in addressing long-standing low-voltage issues, reducing transmission losses, and minimising power interruptions caused by lengthy 33 KV lines from distant substations.

It will also ensure uninterrupted power supply to Gannavaram International Airport, improved quality power for industries, nine hours of daytime power supply to the agricultural sector, and stable electricity for domestic consumers.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand, government whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, Krishna district in-charge minister Vasamsetty Subhash along with senior officials and staff of AP power utilities will attend the programme.