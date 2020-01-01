Trending :
New year celebrations at Raj Bhavan, governor Biswabhusham Harichandan wishes the state

The New Year celebrations were held at Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh

The New Year celebrations were held at Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh. The little children. wished Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan with a bouquet of flowers. TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy and Dollar Seshadri greeted the governor at Rajbhavan. TTD priests greeted Governor Bishwabhushan.

Earlier, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan wished the people of the state saying Wishing all the people of the state a happy new year. E wished with the blessings of Jagannatha Swamy, Thirumala Venkateswara Swamy and Kanaka Durgamma, the state would prosper with peace and harmony.

