Newlywed woman ends life in Kurnool over alleged harrasment by in-laws

In a tragic incident, newlywed woman committed suicide in Kurnool district just two months after the marriage. Going into the details, Renuka of Veldurthy was married on February 3 to Chakali Veeresh of K. Thimmapuram in Yemmiganur mandal. She went to her mother's house for Ugadi festival as she was pregnant. Renuka came to her father-in-law on Monday after her husband forced her to return home.



Meanwhile, She went out while everyone was at home and didn't return. The suspected husband was searched for Renuka in the village. Locals said she went towards the well and those who went there found sandals outside. Renuka's body was found while searching the well on suspicion and was immediately rushed to a government hospital and informed the police. It was basically confirmed that she jumped into the well and committed suicide.

Renuka seems to have been uncomfortable since the wedding took place. Despite saying that she do not want to go to in-laws house, the family members and the elders forcibly sent her to in laws house. Renuka's parents raise allegations on the in-laws stating that their daughter know swimming. However, police have registered a case and are investigating.