NGT gives Karedu villagers last chance in land diversion plea

Vijayawada New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) granted one more opportunity to villagers of Karedu in Andhra Pradesh to place material on record in support of their plea opposing diversion of agricultural land for industrial use.

A bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh was hearing a complaint filed on the green tribunal’s public grievances portal, later registered as an original application suo motu (on its own motion). The complaint alleged that over 8,348 acres of fertile agricultural land in Karedu village of Ulavapadu mandal of Nellore district, was proposed to be taken over for industrial use by a private solar company, threatening the livelihood of nearly 16,000 families.

Noting that the applicant did not appear before the NGT and had not placed any supporting material on record, the Justice Tyagi-led Bench said it was nevertheless not inclined to dismiss the case. "In view of the nature of environmental issues raised, we do not consider dismissal in default of the original application to be appropriate," the green tribunal observed. "One more opportunity may be given to the applicant for appearance and placing the material available with him in support of the averments made in the original application," it added.

Taking into account that the cause of action arose in Andhra Pradesh, the NGT held that the matter would be more appropriately heard by the Southern Zone Bench.

"In view of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the fact that the place of accrual of the cause of action lies within the jurisdiction of the Southern Zone Bench of this Tribunal at Chennai, we are of the considered view that it will be appropriate if the case is further heard there,” the order said.

Accordingly, the Justice Tyagi-led Bench directed the registry to list the matter before the Chennai Bench on January 12, 2026, after obtaining necessary orders for transfer, and to inform the applicant of the date of hearing.

The NGT also directed that the applicant be asked to appear and place all available material in support of his claims on the next date.