Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar moves High Court seeking dismissal of CID case against Election Commission employees

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has once again approached the High Court and filed petition seeking dismissal of CID registered case against employees for interfering in the duties of the Election Commission. The High Court adjourned the hearing till Monday. Nimmagadda said in his petition that a case of harassment had been registered and that the government was interfering in the duties of the Election Commission.

On the other hand, the High Court has clarified that the two petitions will be heard together on Monday after another petition was filed by Assistant Secretary of State for Elections Samba Murthy. In the petition, Nimmagadda also asked the court to direct the government to hand over the goods taken by the CID from the Election Commission.

The CBI has asked for an inquiry into the matter in which the CID registered the case. Nimmagadda named the Union Home Secretary, State Home Secretary, Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary, DGP, CID, Additional DG and others as respondents in the petition.

It is learnt that the CID has filed a case on election commission secretary for allegedly tampering the evidence in connection with Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's letter to ministry of home affairs citing that his life is in threat and sought the security from central forces.