Niti Aayog team lauds AP welfare drive

Vijayawada: A delegation of Niti Aayog led by Ramesh Chand met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday and lauded the 'remarkable schemes that are being implemented in the state.' Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister explained various developmental and welfare programmes that were initiated in the state and said that many revolutionary changes were brought in the agriculture, health, education, and housing sectors.

He stated that programmes like Sampoorna Poshana and Gorumudda are addressing the nutritional problems among women and children and added that the government was committed to women empowerment.

Similarly, schemes like Amma Vodi are being implemented in education sector to encourage mothers to send their children to schools, which would help in increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), he said adding that the government schools were refurbished under Nadu-Nedu scheme and classrooms equipped with digital tools. He said that teachers are being appointed for subject-wise teaching and six types of schools will be set up.

He explained the volunteer system and the developmental programmes that are being carried out in accordance with national standards in government hospitals and teaching hospitals.

On the occasion, Niti Aayog member, Ramesh Chand, commended that growth in Andhra Pradesh is better than the national average in terms of per capita income, agriculture, and its allied sectors and said that it performs much better than many other states in the country. Hailing the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) system, he termed it as one of the best practices that are available in the agricultural sector. He lauded the efforts to take forward the state by setting and achieving the targets.

He said that the state tops the chart in fruit cultivation and fish products and further acknowledged that oil palm cultivation has achieved self-sufficiency in cooking oil production.