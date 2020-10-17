Nitin Gadkari opens 16 NH projects of 1,411-km length in AP

Amaravati: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited and long-overdue Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle flyovers in Vijayawada. He also laid the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1,411 km worth Rs 15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The event was presided over by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Union Ministers of State Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh and G Kishan Reddy, Ministers from the State, Members of Parliaments, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the State were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said that the length of National Highways in Andhra Pradesh before May 2014 was 4,193 km, which has now increased to 6,860 km. Thus, there has been an increase of 2,667 km (64%) in NH length during the past 6 years.

He informed that works costing Rs 34,100 crore were under DPR Stage and targeted for completion by 2024, while works costing Rs 25,440 crore were under implementation. Nearly 60% progress had been achieved in projects costing Rs 18,100 crore. He invited the Chief Minister to Delhi at an early date to discuss and resolve pending issues.

He assured his total support in sanctioning maximum number of developmental projects for the Andhra

Pradesh. Three packages with a total length of 85 km were being developed in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 5,200 crore. The works had been sanctioned and construction was being initiated in another 16 projects of length 878 km at an investment of Rs 7,585 crore. It included construction of Western Side Benz Circle Flyover in the city limits of Vijayawada.

He said 5,000 km of National Highways were being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana in Andhra Pradesh and 335-km long Anantapur-Amaravati expressway was a part of it. The access control Expressway improves connectivity of the Capital Region, Coastal and Northern region of Andhra Pradesh and will greatly enable the economic prosperity of the region.

The Expressway has 16 Packages and is being developed with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. It connects Amaravati, new capital city of Andhra Pradesh with Ananthapuramu of Rayalaseema Region and it provides a major connectivity between NH-44 & NH-16 which are lifeline in the State of

Andhra Pradesh, the press release of the Centre said.

Gadkari said the State Government has extended its co-operation in sharing the land acquisition cost for the Amaravati – Anantapur Expressway. He requested the State Government to continue this co-operation for the implementation of other projects too, resolving the issues of the Toll Plazas and fast disbursement of compensation for land acquisition.

Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the Union Minister for giving consent to various proposals sent by the State. He said, the State needed continued support of the Centre for ensuring enhanced progress of the people. He pointed out that sanctions for approved projects during the first tenure of the NDA were still awaited. The Chief Minister also suggested eight road lengths to be taken up on priority in the state.

Dr V K Singh said attention has been given to make Andhra Pradesh a prosperous State. He said, Andhra Pradesh was a hub where a large number of roads pass through. Development of such projects would bring prosperity to the State. He congratulated all those involved in these projects. G Kishan

Reddy hoped that more projects would come in near future, making Andhra Pradesh a happy and prosperous State.