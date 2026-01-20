No better investment destination than Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday that there is no better investment destination than Andhra Pradesh.

He invited industrialists to visit Andhra Pradesh and personally observe the policies implemented by the state government and the favourable conditions for investments. He urged them to make investment decisions only after witnessing the speed of doing business policies.

The Chief Minister, who is attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, was addressing the CII session on “India at the Centre: The Geography of Growth – The Andhra Pradesh Advantage”.

The Chief Minister posted on X that he told the industry leaders that Andhra Pradesh isn’t just an investment destination but a strategic advantage.

He showcased Andhra Pradesh's strengths across various sectors. “With nearly a quarter of India’s FDI, our speed of doing business makes AP a premier investment hub. I invited the global industry to partner with us for long-term growth,” he wrote.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said that India will become a global power by 2047, and Andhra Pradesh will be at the forefront of this transformation.

He said that Andhra Pradesh has attracted 25 per cent of the foreign investments that have come into the country. The session discussed the vast investment opportunities in green energy, technology, fuel, digital infrastructure, logistics, and manufacturing sectors.

CM Chandrababu Naidu explained the state government's policies and investment opportunities in various sectors. He informed the industrialists about green ammonia, Google investments, and the Andhra Pradesh brand image. He said that they are focusing on aspects such as Space City, ports, airports, and highway connectivity.

The Chief Minister said that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is providing all-round support to investors, and that drones will be used in the agriculture and medical sectors.

He said they are also planning to launch a drone ambulance from Andhra Pradesh in 2026. The CM stated that Andhra Pradesh's strengths lie in its 1,054-kilometre coastline, ports, and airports. He added that the government is working towards a target of natural farming on 50 lakh acres in the next 3-4 years.

"I have been attending the World Economic Forum in Davos for decades. Every time I come to Davos, I learn new things from industrialists and experts. I share new ideas. I learn about the changes happening in various sectors, including technology, and formulate policies accordingly. In Davos, we understand the ideas of global industrialists and are transforming the state into a business-friendly state,” he said.

“The knowledge economy will change the country's economic system. Wealth creation will take place. Indians, especially the Telugu people, are at the forefront of adopting technology. Only by effectively utilising technology can we achieve amazing results. India has a youth power that no other country has. The country currently has unparalleled and capable leadership. In the past, it was very difficult to bring industrialists to Andhra Pradesh. Currently, such a situation does not exist. The achievements of the Telugu people and the Andhra Pradesh brand have become a positive factor,” he added.



