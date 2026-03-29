‘No Bins–No Trade’ campaign prods traders to adopt sustainable ways

Visakhapatnam: Encouraging traders to adopt sustainable waste management practices, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) introduced the ‘No Bins – No Trade’ initiative in the city. As part of this, the civic body mandates that all traders to use two tinted dustbins: blue and green.

Rolling out the endeavour, GVMC officials made it clear that no business unit will be permitted to operate without dustbins.

The ‘No Bins – No Trade’ campaign was launched in the city this month under the slogan ‘Mana Chetta – Mana Badhyata’ (our waste – our responsibility). Traders must mandatorily use the tinted dustbins at their establishments.

Elaborating on the campaign, GVMC Additional Commissioners P. Nallanayya and SS Varma stated that all institutions in the city must focus on becoming zero waste institutions by streamlining litter management and following sustainable practices.

In accordance with the ‘Swachha Andhra Corporation’ guidelines and under the directions of GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the Swarna Andhra – Swachha Andhra programme was carried out on Saturday at the RRR (Reduce, Re-Use and Recycle) Centre premises in the Yendada area of Madhurawada zone. The programme was conducted in the presence of Swachha Andhra Corporation director Nagalakshmi, zonal commissioner Ayyappa Naidu, and Chief Medical Officer ENV Naresh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Commissioners stated that Swachha Andhra Corporation has emphasised transforming all institutions into zero waste institutions. Accordingly, all government and private institutions, educational and medical establishments, hotels, hostels, restaurants and commercial establishments should adopt zero waste practices and establish on-site composting units, they informed.

The Additional Commissioners urged that all institutions must adopt zero waste practices, extend their cooperation for the development of Visakhapatnam city and coordinate with the civic body to help secure top rank in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2025–26’.

Also, they appealed to citizens to segregate household waste into four categories henceforth. They include wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste, and special/hazardous waste, which must be collected in four colour-coded bins -- green, blue, red, and black and handed over to GVMC sanitation vehicles to ensure cleanliness.

Later, Swachha Andhra Corporation director Nagalakshmi stated that GVMC officials, especially sanitation workers, are making significant efforts to achieve the top rank in Swachh Survekshan. She appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and participate in waste segregation.

Chief Medical Officer ENV Naresh Kumar stated that under the Swarna Andhra – Swachha Andhra initiative and as part of the ‘No Bins – No Trade’ campaign, it is mandatory for all business establishments to maintain dustbins.

Later, participants were administered the ‘Swachha Andhra’ pledge. The campaign poster was unveiled, while a team of sanitation workers was felicitated for their dedication and commitment.