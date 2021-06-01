No direct distribution of Anandaiah's medicine, plans for online supply: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu categorically informed that there would be no direct distribution of concoction to the people who visit from other parts of the country and they are planning to send them by courier booked online. He said that the administration has been planning to set up a Call Centre and also a website for booking Anandaiah's medication.

Collector Chakradhar Babu reviewed with herbal concoction maker Bonigi Anandaiah, local legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy on the measures for preparation and distribution on Tuesday.



He said, as per directions of the High Court, administration has been planning to distribute Anandaiah's concoction to the public. It would take some more time for preparation and distribution. Top priority would be given for the infected,' said the Collector.



MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy informed that Anandaiah and his team keep the stocks of medication with the administrations of the districts concerned for a hassle-free distribution to the public. They also send to voluntary organisations and others after getting approval from the local officials. He explained that people need not to be panicked about the medication.



'The issue of distributing eye drops to the infected is still to be cleared by the High Court. Decisions would be taken according to the final decision and people have to bear with the administration,' said MLA Govardhan Reddy. Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan, Nellore rural DSP Y Harinath Reddy and others were present.

