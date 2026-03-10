No LPG Shortage in AP, says Nadendla Manohar

Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has clarified that there is no shortage of LPG gas in Andhra Pradesh. The minister conducted a teleconference with senior officials regarding gas reserves and supply amid the current international conflict. He assured that domestic and commercial needs are adequately met, stating there is no cause for public concern.

Minister Nadendla Manohar emphasised the importance of district-wise measures to prevent illegal diversion of LPG to black markets. He directed Joint Collectors to monitor the situation closely and assured that steps are being taken to prevent supply disruptions.

He added that arrangements would be made to supply LPG for commercial purposes if required, prioritising needs during this period. The minister also stressed that if any shortfall occurs, alternative solutions would be implemented to ensure uninterrupted supply for residents.

Furthermore, he urged officials to act lawfully against those attempting to artificially create shortages. Minister Nadendla Manohar concluded by emphasising the need for machinery to remain fully alert over LPG supply and production to prevent any difficulties for the people.